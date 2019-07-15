BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Brighton are looking for at least two people involved in a shooting on Bluebird Street in Brighton on Saturday. Two people were hurt in that shooting.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police first responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When they got to the scene, they found a second victim. Both were taken to Platte Valley Medical Center and are expected to make a full recovery.
Witnesses told police they saw a man with a gun running into a nearby neighborhood. Officers then issued a CodeRED alert and asked people to stay inside and shelter in place. During this search, they learned the person that neighbors had reported seeing was actually the first gunshot victim. The shelter in place order was then immediately lifted.
Since Saturday, officers identified at least two others involved in this shooting who fled the scene in vehicles. No arrests have been made, but detectives believe this was an isolated incident.