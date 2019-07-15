



Jaime’s Mexican Restaurant

– Spending time in Harvey Park? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to a custom clothing tailor. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Harvey Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is bar, Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot Jaime’s Mexican Restaurant. Located at 1910 S. Depew, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp. The menu includes dishes like huevos rancheros, chicharron burritos and three cheese enchiladas.

Trips For Kids/Lucky Bikes Re-cyclery

Next up is bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot Trips For Kids/Lucky Bikes Re-Cyclery, situated at 3150 W. Jewell Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. The business accepts used bike donations and resells them at an affordable price to help disadvantaged kids get on bikes of their own and explore Colorado’s great outdoors.

Carnitas Estilo Michoacan

Mexican spot Carnitas Estilo Michoacan is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3009 W. Evans Ave., four stars out of 14 reviews. On the menu, look for chiles rellenos, flautas, quesadillas and more.

Taqueria El Gallito

Taqueria El Gallito, a Mexican spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2125 S. Sheridan Blvd. to see for yourself. Taqueria El Gallito serves a selection of tacos, burritos and tortas.

CH Studios

Finally, there’s CH Studios, which has earned four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sewing and alteration and bespoke clothing spot at 2518 S. Patton Court. The business provides custom alterations to both men’s and women’s clothing and also specializes in bridal alterations.

Article provided by Hoodline.