ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Neighbors living in Englewood are concerned after a deadly shooting happened in the alley behind a church on Sunday afternoon. Police say it began as an attempted robbery that left one man dead.

According to Englewood police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. behind a church near a 28-unit apartment complex in the 3600 block alley between South Acoma and South Bannock.

One male, unknown age, was found deceased at the scene. The second victim is an 18-year-old male who was shot in the neck and rushed to the hospital.

The initial investigation reveals that at least two or more people in a white car, possibly a Chevy Malibu, attempted to rob the victims in the alley. The victims were shot and the car sped away. The car may have a broken window on the rear passenger side.

CBS4 spoke with neighbors who said the area has changed in recent years and not for the better.

“It’s usually quiet during the day,” said Todd Yohe, “but at night, you get homeless that come around. I see them off the balcony getting into trouble. It’s slowly going downhill.”

Although Yohe did not hear gunfire, he said he did see something in the afternoon that caught him off guard.

“I was nosy and climbed up on the roof, and there was a body in the alley,” said Yohe.

Yohe said it’s a shocking discovery that’ll not only stick with him, but also the rest of the community for quite some time.

“All I know is there is a guy who lost his life today,” Yohe said.

Englewood police are examining surveillance video and still working on identifying the victim.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Englewood police.