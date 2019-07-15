TRAFFIC ALERTEastbound U.S. Highway 36 closed from Wadsworth to Church Ranch Blvd
Filed Under:Denver Fire Department, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Department helped reunite a mother duck with her ducklings after they became stuck in a storm drain. The rescue happened on Monday.

Firefighters rescue ducklings from a storm drain (credit: Denver Fire Dept.)

Firefighters from Engine #24 were called to the Whole Foods at E. Hampden Ave. and S. Tamarac Dr.

(credit: Denver Fire Dept.)

Hours after the duckling rescue, firefighters rescued a dog off of a roof.

The Denver Fire Department responded to several animal calls over the weekend.

(credit: Denver Fire Dept.)

On Friday night, crews rescued a dog from a roof after he was spooked by illegal fireworks. The dog, Mojo, actually climbed a ladder to get away from the noise. Then on Saturday night, officers found a snake crawling out of its owner’s vehicle while the driver was passed out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s