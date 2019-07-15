Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Department helped reunite a mother duck with her ducklings after they became stuck in a storm drain. The rescue happened on Monday.
Firefighters from Engine #24 were called to the Whole Foods at E. Hampden Ave. and S. Tamarac Dr.
Hours after the duckling rescue, firefighters rescued a dog off of a roof.
The Denver Fire Department responded to several animal calls over the weekend.
On Friday night, crews rescued a dog from a roof after he was spooked by illegal fireworks. The dog, Mojo, actually climbed a ladder to get away from the noise. Then on Saturday night, officers found a snake crawling out of its owner’s vehicle while the driver was passed out.