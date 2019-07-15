DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay hosted a free camp for boys and girls on Monday. The students are in first through 8th grades at Evie Garrett Dennis Campus in Denver Public Schools.
“I wanted to host a free camp here in my neighborhood because I feel like it’s important to give back to these kids,” said Lindsay.
“I was in their shoes. For a lot of these kids, they don’t have the money to go out and do these camps, so it’s big for these kids.”
Lindsay and the Broncos report to training camp on Wednesday and have their first practice on Thursday morning.
“I’m ready,” said Lindsay when asked about his availability.
He missed the final game of his rookie season after injuring his wrist.
“At the end of the day, I’m ready for whatever. It comes down to whatever they (the Broncos) feel is best for me. It’s a long season. I’d rather be able to go 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 games than go one game. It just depends on what coach Fangio and all them feel like I should be doing right now.”
“In my mind I’m ready. I’m 100%. That’s all I can say, once camp hits and y’all see me, y’all know what I’m going to be doing.”