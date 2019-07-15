



) – Xcel Energy opened registration for the 2019 Day of Service, a Colorado-wide volunteer opportunity. CBS4 is partnered with Xcel Energy to bring the Colorado Community together to support 83 non-profit organizations. Day of Service in 2019 will require nearly 4,000 volunteers to get all the work done.

“Day of Service is an annual volunteer event that Xcel Energy hosts where we look to recruit nearly 4,000 volunteers, all across the state to service 83 non-profits, in service on one-day September 7th, for three hours,” said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, Director of Community Relations at Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy sets up all the projects, provides grant money to cover the expenses of the projects, and runs the projects on the day. All participants have to do is show up and do the work.

“We do projects that range from picking up trash and cleaning up a park, restoring a river, and picking up trash on a river or a trail. We also do hygiene packs for our veterans. We make blankets for new born babies for Denver Health, and we pack food for people in need, so it’s a wide range of all kinds of different projects,” Velasquez Horvath explained.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy’s Day of Service

Sign-up starts today and runs through the week of September 7th. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to sign up early, many of the smaller projects will fill up quickly. Xcel Energy’s Day of Service is Saturday, September 7th, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.