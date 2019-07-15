DENVER (CBS4) – Set your alarm, Denver Broncos single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Broncos Country should expect a limited number of tickets.
The last 381 consecutive regular-season games have sold out, officials say.
Tickets for sale via Ticketmaster include full- and half-price, however those half-priced tickets are only available to fans who pre-registered through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. That registration ended on Sunday night.
The half-priced tickets start at $17 and will be delivered to the buyer’s mobile device on the day of the game.
Both full- and half-priced tickets will be limited to four per household per game.
Fans should also remember the Broncos switched to mobile ticketing this coming season, including Training Camp on July 27, meaning tickets will be delivered to their mobile device in the form of a barcode.
That barcode changes every 15 seconds in an effort to maintain ticket integrity. Fans can access their tickets by downloading the Broncos 365 App or through the Ticketmaster Account Manager.
Printed tickets will not be allowed.