TRAFFIC ALERTEastbound U.S. Highway 36 closed from Wadsworth to Church Ranch Blvd
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs


DENVER (CBS4) – Set your alarm, Denver Broncos single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Broncos Country should expect a limited number of tickets.

The last 381 consecutive regular-season games have sold out, officials say.

(credit: CBS)

Tickets for sale via Ticketmaster include full- and half-price, however those half-priced tickets are only available to fans who pre-registered through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. That registration ended on Sunday night.

The half-priced tickets start at $17 and will be delivered to the buyer’s mobile device on the day of the game.

Both full- and half-priced tickets will be limited to four per household per game.

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Phillip Lindsay vs Royce Freeman Among Broncos Biggest Training Camp Battles | When Broncos Training Camp Begins, One Position Is Secure

Fans should also remember the Broncos switched to mobile ticketing this coming season, including Training Camp on July 27, meaning tickets will be delivered to their mobile device in the form of a barcode.

(credit: CBS)

That barcode changes every 15 seconds in an effort to maintain ticket integrity. Fans can access their tickets by downloading the Broncos 365 App or through the Ticketmaster Account Manager.

Printed tickets will not be allowed.

LINK: Denver Broncos Tickets Information

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s