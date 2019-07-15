



DENVER (CBS4) – Whether you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping or are looking for one-of-a-kind pieces for yourself, a craft show is an excellent place for finding these pieces. At these festivals, customers can purchase anything from fine art to clothing to hand made jewelry. Each show features a wide array of artists and crafters, so you will likely find something different at each stop. Mark your calendar and take advantage of the following craft shows and arts festivals.

Arapahoe County Fair

Arapahoe County Fairgrounds

25690 E. Quincy Ave.

Aurora, CO 80016

(303) 795-4955

www.arapahoecountyfair.com

Dates: July 25-28, 2019

A popular annual event featuring carnival rides, vendors from all over the county, 4-H activities, a rodeo and many different vendors, the Arapahoe County Fair is a fun event for the entire family. Fans of hand crafted goods have a variety of local vendors showcasing their merchandise. The rest of the family can take advantage of food, rides, live entertainment and more, leaving you free to peruse the merchandise. Tickets are available at the door for $15, and parking is $5.

Arts & Ales Arvada Center 6901 Wadsworth Blvd Arvada, Colorado 80003 (720) 898-7200 www.arvadacenter.gov Dates: check website The third annual Arts & Ales festival is a culmination of good music, great drinks, and amazing art. The proceeds from this festival go back to the Arvada Center where they are used to fund classes and programs for the community. Handmade arts, handcrafted beer, homegrown entertainment are all part of this growing festival, and it is the perfect place to score deals on great pieces, while also giving back to the community!

Denver Urban Market

Skyline Park

16th St. and Arapahoe

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 272-7467

www.urbanmarketdenver.com

Dates: June through November 3rd, check website

Throughout the summer, Denver's Skyline Park is converted into an Urban Market, with booths from vendors of all types, including a variety of crafts. The Denver Urban Market is held on Saturdays and Thursdays, allowing visitors to downtown to purchase everything from hand crafted jewelry to paintings and more. Each market includes live music, which begins at noon, and its proximity to many restaurants and other activities makes it easy to incorporate the market into your plans. Admission is free, but bring cash in case your preferred vendor doesn't accept credit cards.

16th Street Fair

16th Street Mall

Denver, CO 80202

www.16thstfair.com

Dates: Aug. 9-10, 2019

Another event that takes place downtown, the 16th Street Fair turns the mall into an art and craft show for two days. Visitors can walk up and down the mall checking out pieces from local artists of all types. One of the more popular arts festivals in the city, the 16th Street Fair is your chance to see and purchase art and other handmade pieces from up and coming artists. This festival is perfect for finding gifts, one-of-a-kind items, statement pieces and much more. As it is on the mall, you can take advantage of the variety of other businesses located there as well.

Denver County Fair

National Western Complex

4655 Humboldt St.

Denver, CO 80216

(303) 297-1166

www.denvercountyfair.org

Dates: July 19-21, 2019

The Denver County Fair celebrates its eighth year in 2019. Among its many popular pavilions is the craft pavilion, which will feature plenty of vendors as well as an array of crafting competitions, at which entrants can win prizes. Come for the crafts and stay for the variety of other pavilions, including an art pavilion, animals, geeks, freaks, style, home and garden and many more. Confirmed vendors for the 2019 craft pavilion include Ladies Sewing Circle, Connections to Success, KoolBug Creations and more. Admission starts at $10, and passes can be purchased by day or for the whole weekend.

Affordable Arts Festival

Arapahoe Community College

5900 S. Santa Fe Drive

Littleton, CO 80120

www.affordableartsfestival.com

Dates: Aug. 25, 2019

For those who want to purchase fine art without going well over budget, the Affordable Arts Festival is for you. At this festival, local artists sell their work for under $100, and every piece at the show is in that price range. An excellent way for local artists to introduce themselves to budding collectors, this show is a popular way to discover new talent. It is also a resource at which artists can sell inventory that is left over from gallery shows and other events. Admission is $10, and there is ample free parking at the campus.

