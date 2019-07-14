Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Racers hit Sloan’s Lake over the weekend to practice for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. This year’s festival will feature 42 teams.
The Dragon Boat Festival in Denver is the largest in the country.
It’s not all about the races, there are events for the whole family at Sloan’s Lake on July 27 and 28. There are live performances, art exhibits, and interactive activities.
Festival goers are urged to park at the Auraria Campus and take a free shuttle to Sloan’s Lake.