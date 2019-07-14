TRAFFIC ALERTEastbound U.S. Highway 36 closed from Wadsworth to Church Ranch Blvd
Filed Under:Denver News, Dragon Boat Festival


DENVER (CBS4)– Racers hit Sloan’s Lake over the weekend to practice for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. This year’s festival will feature 42 teams.

(credit: CBS)

The Dragon Boat Festival in Denver is the largest in the country.

(credit: CBS)

It’s not all about the races, there are events for the whole family at Sloan’s Lake on July 27 and 28. There are live performances, art exhibits, and interactive activities.

(credit: CBS)

Festival goers are urged to park at the Auraria Campus and take a free shuttle to Sloan’s Lake.

LINK: The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

(credit: CBS)

