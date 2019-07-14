(HOODLINE) -Looking to uncover all that Delmar Parkway has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee roaster to a Cajun/Creole barbecue spot. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Delmar Parkway, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Jubilee Roasting
Topping the list is coffee roaster and coffee and tea spot Jubilee Roasting. Located at 1452 Kenton St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp.
The shop sells coffees by the pound, as well as individual specialty coffees, such as espresso with brown sugar almond simple syrup and milk, and it provides space for independent artists to use.
Brooks Smokehouse BBQ & Cajun Cuisine
Next up is Cajun/Creole and barbecue spot and food truck Brooks Smokehouse BBQ & Cajun Cuisine, situated at 800 Oakland St. With five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
Smoked meats — beef brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, chicken, sausage and catfish — are highlighted on the menu. Gator legs and shrimp are offered when available.
New China City
New China City is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 10300 E. Colfax Ave., four stars out of 55 reviews.
Shrimp egg rolls, fried wontons, steamed dumplings, fried rice, lo mein, chow mein and beef dishes are featured on the menu.
