ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Englewood are searching for a gunman or gunmen who shot at two people, leaving one dead and another injured. It happened about 2 p.m. in the area of South Bannock and West Hampden.
Neighbors told police they saw a body in the alley after hearing about three gunshots. It happened behind a church near a 28-unit apartment complex in the 3600 block alley between South Acoma and South Bannock.
Investigators are gathering evidence in the area. One male, unknown age, was found deceased at the scene. The second victim is an 18-year-old male who was shot in the neck and rushed to the hospital.
The initial investigation reveals that at least two or more people in a white car, possibly a Chevy Malibu, attempted to rob the victims in the alley. The victims were shot and the car sped away. The car may have a broken window on the rear passenger side.