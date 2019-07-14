TRAFFIC ALERTEastbound U.S. Highway 36 closed from Wadsworth to Church Ranch Blvd
By Joel Hillan
Filed Under:Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cheyenne News


CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– More than 500 head of steer were driven through the streets of downtown Cheyenne Sunday morning to kick off Cheyenne Frontier Days. The annual event draws thousands of cowboys, cowgirls and everyday folk to the area every year since 1897.

(credit: CBS)

“I haven’t seen the cattle drive since I was a kid, so it was kind of neat to come out this morning and get to participate,” said Cheyenne native Kathleen Beightol. “It’s always exciting, brings back memories of being a kid and being in Frontier Days and participating in that.”

(credit: CBS)

Jimmy Dean Siler is the General Chairman of Cheyenne Frontier Days, he calls it a tremendous event.

(credit: CBS)

“You get to stand out there and you see those cows come over the hill, and then it’s real then, but man is that a sight!”

(credit: CBS)

And part of that sight was a special guest.

(credit: CBS)

“The best thing about the cattle drive is the governor is a real cowboy,” said Siler. “I don’t want to be mistaken, but I think the cowboy’s still our national hero.”

(credit: CBS)

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says the 123-year annual event is a tradition that puts Cheyenne on the map.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s huge, it’s huge. You know you can go anywhere around the world and people know Cheyenne Frontier Days,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

For tickets and information about the 10 days of concerts, carnivals, pancake breakfasts and parades, visit Cheyenne Frontier Days online.

(credit: CBS)

