Filed Under:Brighton Police

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Brighton continue to search for a suspect who shot and injured two people. It happened on Saturday night near Sandpiper and Bromley Lanes.

(credit: CBS)

Police did issue a “shelter in place” for the neighborhood immediately after the shooting and during the investigation.

Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward if they have any information about the shooting.

(credit: CBS)

So far, there is no suspect description but police say there is no threat to the public.

The shooting victims have not been identified.

