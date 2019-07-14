Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Brighton continue to search for a suspect who shot and injured two people. It happened on Saturday night near Sandpiper and Bromley Lanes.
Police did issue a “shelter in place” for the neighborhood immediately after the shooting and during the investigation.
Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward if they have any information about the shooting.
So far, there is no suspect description but police say there is no threat to the public.
The shooting victims have not been identified.