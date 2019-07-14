AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of Coloradans, along with celebrities, friends and family, gathered at the Heritage Christian Center to pay their respects to a reality TV star’s family. Beth Chapman’s celebration of life ceremony was held in Aurora on Saturday, and was attended by her family including TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Duane “Dog” Chapman sat on the stage as fellow celebrities, family and religious leaders shared their memories of being with Beth. Beth costarred on the show, and was married to Dog for 13 years.

“For Dog, I’ve never seen ever anyone love so completely as she did of you. She was, is, and remains Dog’s most wanted,” one family friend said.

“I am so grateful that there are memories, upon memories, upon memories on the internet. And, I’m so thankful she got to share her life, and our family’s life, with all of you,” Chapman’s daughter said.

Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the A&E show until it was canceled in 2012. The show followed the couple as they apprehended people who avoided arrest warrants.

They later starred in Country Music Television’s “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt.”

“I cannot believe that she’s gone. This is not possible. I want to wake up from a dream. I’ve never felt like this,” Dog said. “She was so pretty. She believed in God very much.”

Dog recounted the dwindling health of his wife, and said she knew her days were limited. He promised to love her through those final days, and beyond her passing.

“She said, ‘Please let me go.’ I said, ‘No, I can’t. I am not going to let you go.’ I still haven’t let her go.”