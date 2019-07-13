  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, John Cruz


EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – Authorities say a 40-year-old man has been taken into custody following a day-long standoff in which he barricaded himself inside his parent’s home and exchanged gunshots with officers. John Cruz, Jr. surrendered to officers in Edgewater shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

John Cruz (credit: Edgewater Police)

Cruz allegedly barricaded himself inside the home on the 2500 block of Fenton Street in the Denver suburb Friday morning after officers responded to reports of gunshots.

(CBS)

Edgewater Police Chief John Mackey said Cruz’s parents said their son had access to multiple weapons. Shots were exchanged and officers also hurled tear gas into the home in an unsuccessful attempt to get him to give up.

(CBS)

Cruz faces criminal charges including five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, resisting arrest and illegal discharge of a weapon. Cruz could not be reached for comment and it was unknown if he had an attorney.

