TRAFFIC ALERTEastbound U.S. Highway 36 closed from Wadsworth to Church Ranch Blvd
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMSaturday Sports Extra
    10:35 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Denver Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure controlling Colorado’s weather this weekend is expected to strengthen next week and that means several more days with highs in the 90s across the lower elevations, including Denver. In fact there is potential for temperatures in the Denver metro area to near 100 degrees starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday.

The middle of July is when we start to feel the monsoon season kick into gear, which is simply a seasonal shift in the wind, blowing predominantly from the south. That wind shift transports moisture into the state that combined with daytime heating to produce scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

While the daily chances for a storm at any one place are low, hopefully there will be enough cloud cover each evening to offer a little relief from the heat. Monsoon storms typically move slowly because upper winds over the state are weak. They can drop locally heavy rain, contain small hail and produce intense cloud-to-ground lightning.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s