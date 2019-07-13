DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure controlling Colorado’s weather this weekend is expected to strengthen next week and that means several more days with highs in the 90s across the lower elevations, including Denver. In fact there is potential for temperatures in the Denver metro area to near 100 degrees starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday.
The middle of July is when we start to feel the monsoon season kick into gear, which is simply a seasonal shift in the wind, blowing predominantly from the south. That wind shift transports moisture into the state that combined with daytime heating to produce scattered showers and storms each afternoon.
While the daily chances for a storm at any one place are low, hopefully there will be enough cloud cover each evening to offer a little relief from the heat. Monsoon storms typically move slowly because upper winds over the state are weak. They can drop locally heavy rain, contain small hail and produce intense cloud-to-ground lightning.