GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A 61-year-old man died on Saturday in Jefferson County after a car he was in crashed into Clear Creek and his body floated down the river. The crash happened close to the first tunnel on Highway 6 heading west and kayakers pulled the man’s body from the water at Lyons Park, about a mile downstream.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

U.S. Highway 6 was closed while authorities investigated the crash. The operation involves removing the vehicle from the river.

The kayakers tried to perform CPR on the man but he was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

