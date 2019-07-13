



Snowlab

-Spending time in University Hills? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a shaved snow spot to a Middle Eastern restaurant. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in University Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is shaved snow and bubble tea spot Snowlab. Located at 4360 E. Evans Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 284 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features signature shaved snow combinations like Green Tea Mountain, Avacado Alps, Strawberry Sierra and Banana Split Summit, or you can make your own with your choice of more than a dozen flavors.

Pupusas Lover

Next up is Salvadoran spot Pupusas Lover, situated at 2236 S. Colorado Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant serves traditional Salvadoran cuisine such as tamales, fried yuca, empanadas and pupusas (stuffed tortillas) with fillings like pineapple, shrimp and edible flowers.

Kiki’s Japanese Casual Dining

Japanese restaurant and sushi spot Kiki’s Japanese Casual Dining is another top choice for lunch and dinner. Yelpers give the business, located at 2440 S. Colorado Blvd., four stars out of 298 reviews.

Aside from fresh sushi and sashimi, you’ll see classic Japanese appetizers like agedashi tofu, edemame, gyoza, fried rice and veggie tempura.

Crown Burgers

Check out Crown Burgers, which has earned four stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, at 2192 S. Colorado Blvd.

Breakfast platters, salads, sandwiches and desserts are also on the menu.

Marrakech Grill

Finally, there’s Marrakech Grill, a local favorite with four stars out of 226 reviews. Stop by 2290 S. Colorado Blvd. to hit up the Middle Eastern, Persian and Iranian spot next time you’re in the neighborhood.

The menu features authentic Middle Eastern fare, such as lamb tongue soup, grape leaves, sambusa, kaftah, curries and kebabs.

Article provided by Hoodline.