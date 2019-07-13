(CBS4) – Police in Jefferson County are sending out a warning about burglaries that are taking place at cabins. Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office want owners to take extra precautions.
At least 19 cabins have been targeted, and no one was at home at the time of the crimes.
The exact times when the burglaries took place is unclear, but in some of them the thieves got away with jewelry, credit cards and firearms. Also taken were safes, outdoor gear, telescopes, tools, clothing, furniture, bikes and generators. One vehicle was also taken.
The locations where they happened were as follows, according to the sheriff:
• 100 block of Soda Creek Rd
• 800 block of Elk Rest Rd
• 33300 block of Bergen Mountain Rd
• 20400 block of Buffalo Creek Rd
• 20200 block of Buffalo Creek Rd
• 7200 bock of South Turkey Creek Rd
• Forrest Service Road 550
• 31600 block of Ponderosa Way
• 7200 S Turkey Creek Rd
• 10600 block of S US Highway 285
• 15700 block of Johnson Dr
• 16900 block of County Rd 126
• 30000 block of Redskin Creek Rd
• 20400 block of Buffalo Creek Rd
• 20500 block of Buffalo Creek Rd
• 28700 block of Redskin Creek Rd
• 26000 block of Redskin Creek Rd
• And from the Buffalo Creek Campground
Additional Resources
The following details about this investigation were released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office:
If you have any information about these crimes, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the JCSO tipline at 303-271-5612. If you see any suspicious persons or vehicles please call our non-emergency number 303-277-0211 immediately.