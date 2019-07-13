AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The public memorial for “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star Beth Chapman is taking place Saturday at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora. “Everyone is welcome,” Duane Chapman wrote on Facebook before the memorial.
Chapman, 51, died on June 26 after being placed in a medically induced coma while she battled cancer.
Chapman and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, were the stars of the hit reality show, which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty-hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.
They married in 2006 and raised 12 children together.
In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer. They revealed during an A&E special “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives” in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year.
“She lived in two states, Colorado and Hawaii,” Duane Chapman said. A separate memorial service was held in Hawaii.
Anyone wishing to post photos and videos to memorialize Beth Chapman on social media are asked to use the hashtag #alohaoemrsdog.