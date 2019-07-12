Filed Under:Clear Creek, Golden News


GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s safe to go tubing again in Clear Creek. The Jefferson County Sheriff and Golden police have lifted water restrictions that had been in place since the beginning of July.

Clear Creek (credit: CBS)

Authorities had restricted “swimming, belly boats, inner tubes and single chambered rafts, as well as body surfers” due to the high flow rate of Clear Creek. The restrictions extended from Jefferson County’s western border at State Highway 119 eastward along the canyon through the city limits of Golden to Vanover Park.

Although the risk is lower, authorities still warn the water is moving fast for this time of year. People on the water are asked to use extreme caution and watch for floating debris.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s