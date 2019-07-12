By Andrea Flores
DENVER (CBS4) – From celebrations of African American and Irish cultures to fine arts shopping in the mountains, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

Colorado Black Arts Festival

The Colorado Black Arts Festival takes over City Park this weekend. The 33rd annual celebration of African American arts and culture includes live music, dance performances, and interactive demonstrations.

It’s a free, family-friendly event.

(credit Colorado Irish Festival)

Colorado Irish Festival

If you can’t be in Ireland, head to Clement Park in Littleton for the next best thing!

Today through Sunday, the 25th Annual Colorado Irish festival will host thousands for a Celtic celebration. Enjoy live performances, Irish food, and family fun.

It’s free to attend.

(credit Denver International Wine Festival)

Denver International Wine Festival

The Denver International Wine Festival celebrates 15 years of food and wine. Today, sample some of the most extensive selections of international and domestic wines.

Head to the Grand Tasting at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield. It’s a 21 and older event.

(credit Silverthorne Fine Arts Festival)

Silverthorne Fine Arts Festival

Head to the stunning Gore Range in Summit County for the Silverthorne Fine Art Festival. Today through Sunday, browse paintings and sculptures, try local food, and listen to live music.

It’s a free event for the whole family.

