DENVER (CBS4) – The Park Hill Golf Club has officially been sold. An investment firm paid $24 million to buy the course at 35th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

The final plan for what will be done with the 155 acres of land is undetermined at this point, but it could include a substantial park with some development around it.

The course was managed by Clayton Early Learning, a nonprofit that serves low-income children. When revenues at the golf course started to decline the owner decided to sell.

The buyer, Westside Investment Partners, plans to hold a community listening tour to hear neighborhood concerns over the possible development that could take place and loss of green space.

Last month former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb asked Denver residents to join him in fighting the sale of the course.

