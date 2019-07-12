DENVER (CBS4) — The Western Conservative Summit kicked off Friday at the Colorado Convention Center and Colorado’s governor was among the featured speakers. Gov. Jared Polis is the first elected Democrat ever to speak at the summit.
Polis joked that, at first, his staff thought the invitation was to speak at the “Western Conservation Summit.”
Polis went on to say he’s making an effort to build a Colorado for all — no matter your political views.
“The truth is, we all have ideas to contribute to moving our state forward and we all deserve to live a great Colorado life, according to our own values and faith system,” Polis stated.
Polis also touted his work with both sides of the aisle during the legislative session saying 69% of the bills signed were with bipartisan support.
Dozens of leaders are in town for the annual event that opens dialogue about conservative values.