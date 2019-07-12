EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents in an Edgewater neighborhood to stay inside — and asking others to avoid the area. It’s happening at Fenton Street and 25th.
“Edgewater Police were called to the 2500 block of Fenton St around 7:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired by an adult male. Unknown type of firearm. Male went back inside his home. Parents left. 26th St now open. 25th shut down between Gray/Eaton,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
Police say a man fired shots inside a home in the neighborhood. No one has been shot.
“The male is still inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to safely resolve this situation. Other streets have reopened but please stay inside if you’re closer to the scene,” the sheriff’s office tweeted at about 10:45 a.m.
An armored vehicle rolled up to the front door of a home at 2570 Fenton Street. A K-9 officer was on scene.
Edgewater Police Chief Mackey will be giving an update shortly.