



– A group of unlikely teammates came together for an afternoon of competition at Lawson Park. Ex-offenders and Denver police officers cheered each other on in a game of softball.

“All of us guys who were in trouble with the law at one point are now playing baseball with the law,” said Carlos, an ex-offender.

Carlos served three years in prison and is now rehabilitating in a halfway house, diligently working to change his life for the better.

Before Carlos and his teammates were running bases, they were running from the law. Now, the only thing they’re stealing is home.

“Many ex-offenders have almost been brainwashed to see a police car or officer, and think ‘I have to go the other way,’” said Bryan “Pastor B” Sederwall, founder of the Denver Dream Center.

Pastor B provides guidance to ex-offenders through his work at DDC. He’s helped Carlos and countless others turn their lives around. For the Denver Dream Center and DPD, rehabilitation is a team effort on the field and off.

“If DPD does their job to find them doing something wrong, we get them to a place to do something right,” said Pastor B, “We’re all one big community. Some of us got caught and some didn’t.”

DPD officers say it’s heartwarming to watch men who have made mistakes in their past so determined to change. Jeff Martinez, DPD District 1 Commander, says it makes his job even more rewarding.

“They get to see us outside of our uniform and not just be the enforcers. We’re all just softball players here,” said Martinez.

In addition to helping ex-offenders, The Denver dream center has several other programs that support families, single parents, and children. They’re always looking donations and volunteers to help better our community.

LINK: Denver Dream Center