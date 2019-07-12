



Saigon Bowl

– Visiting Westwood, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese restaurant to a seafood spot. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Westwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Vietnamese and Chinese spot Saigon Bowl. Located at 333 S. Federal Blvd., Suite 134, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 412 reviews on Yelp.

Menu items include a grilled pork noodle bowl, crab meat and asparagus soup and a fried shrimp rice-paper wrap.

The Crawling Crab

Next up is seafood spot The Crawling Crab, situated at 781 S. Federal Blvd., Suite A. With four stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp, it’s proved to be a local favorite.

On the menu you’ll find oysters, hot wings and sweet potato fries.

Vinh Xuong Bakery

Bakery, Vietnamese and Chinese spot Vinh Xuong Bakery is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 375 S. Federal Blvd., Unit 112, 4.5 stars out of 98 reviews.

The eatery features various banh mi sandwiches.

J’s Noodles Star Thai

J’s Noodles Star Thai, a Thai spot that offers noodles and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 257 Yelp reviews. Head over to 945 S. Federal Blvd., Suite E, to see for yourself.

The menu offers spicy lemon soup, chicken satay and drunken noodles.

Pho Duy

Check out Pho Duy, which has earned four stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot at 925 S. Federal Blvd.

On the menu you’ll find vegetarian spring rolls, banh mi and a grilled beef noodle bowl.

Article provided by Hoodline.