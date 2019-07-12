BREAKINGLarge Police Operation in Edgewater: Stay inside or avoid the area of 25th & Fenton
(CBS4/CNN) — The public memorial for “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star Beth Chapman that will be held in Aurora on Saturday will be streamed live, her husband, Duane Chapman, announced on Facebook.

The service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center at 14401 E. Exposition Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome,” Duane Chapman wrote on Facebook. You can RSVP here.

The service will be streamed live at www.wgnamerica.com.

Chapman, 51, died on June 26 after being placed in a medically induced coma while she battled cancer.

A public memorial has been scheduled in Hawaii for the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star Beth Chapman. (CNN)

Chapman and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, were the stars of the hit reality show, which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty-hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

Beth Chapman in 2004 (CNN)

They married in 2006 and raised 12 children together.

Beth Chapman and Duane Chapman attend the 2014 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 4, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (credit:Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They revealed during an A&E special “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives” in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman at the Los Angeles International Airport on September 28, 2017. Chapman, who is battling cancer, was hospitalized over the weekend, according to a statement on her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman’s official Facebook page.
(credit: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

“She lived in two states, Colorado and Hawaii,” Duane Chapman said. A separate memorial service was held in Hawaii.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Shares Beth’s Final Moments

Anyone wishing to post photos and videos to memorialize Beth Chapman on social media are asked to use the hashtag #alohaoemrsdog.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

