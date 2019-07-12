THORNTON (CBS4) – Amazon Prime Day is now only a few days away, and Coloradans are working hard to pitch in and ensure its success. More than 1,500 employees at Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Thornton have been prepping for weeks ahead of the big day.
Prime Day started five years ago as a way to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday, and it’s been the biggest shopping day in history.
“We have tens of thousands of mobile shelving units, thousands of drive units, millions of units ready to send to customers,” said Lisa Guinn, Amazon spokeswoman.
Guinn gave CBS4’s Mekialaya White a special behind-the-scenes look at the massive warehouse on Thursday. The fulfillment center, which opened last year, is the only of its kind in our state.
“We’re really proud to be part of the community in Colorado. In fact, we have a lot of small and medium-sized businesses in Colorado that are making a living selling on Amazon,” said Guinn. “There are more than 45,000 distributors being successful with their stores.”
And that only continues to gain momentum.
“Colorado is one of the top 10 states with the fastest growing small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon stores.”
The Thornton hub will be picking and packing items for customers as usual for Prime Day, which has actually expanded this year to two days: July 15 and 16.
There will be more than a million deals to take advantage of online as part of Prime Day.
