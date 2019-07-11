  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Rick Sallinger
Filed Under:Interstate 70, Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The hot weather may have been too much for a Colorado family trying to get out of the Denver metro area on a camping trip. Their van burst into flames as it was traveling up Mount Vernon Canyon on Interstate 70 on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

Foothills Fire Rescue crews responded to put out the blaze. The fire spread briefly onto grass along the highway before it was extinguished.

(credit: CBS)

One boy was carried from the van and was treated by medical personnel. He is expected to be okay.

The vehicle towing a camper was consumed by the flames on the side of the road.

(credit: CBS)

The family from Centennial was headed to Rifle when they noticed the van’s temperature gauge going up just before the fire began.

Rick Sallinger

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s