JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The hot weather may have been too much for a Colorado family trying to get out of the Denver metro area on a camping trip. Their van burst into flames as it was traveling up Mount Vernon Canyon on Interstate 70 on Thursday.
Foothills Fire Rescue crews responded to put out the blaze. The fire spread briefly onto grass along the highway before it was extinguished.
One boy was carried from the van and was treated by medical personnel. He is expected to be okay.
The vehicle towing a camper was consumed by the flames on the side of the road.
The family from Centennial was headed to Rifle when they noticed the van’s temperature gauge going up just before the fire began.