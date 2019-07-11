  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Goodwill


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Goodwill is coming together with the Goodwills in western and southwest Colorado to merge as one. That should mean more resources to help more people. The organization will now serve all 64 counties across the state.

(credit: CBS)

One of their big missions is employment placement and job training. David Summerfield told CBS4 he used to struggle with alcoholism until he was hired by Goodwill.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s just amazing to work for a company that cares so much for the community and gives back,” Summerfield said.

(credit: CBS)

Some of the state’s Goodwills will go through renovations as part of the merger.

