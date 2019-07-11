(HOODLINE) – Looking to uncover all that City Center has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai restaurant to a Mexican spot. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in City Center, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Bua Thai Restaurant
Topping the list is Bua Thai Restaurant. Located at 950 S. Abilene St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu expect to find authentic Thai dishes, including hot and sour soup with mushrooms and lemongrass; fish filet drizzled with tamarind sauce; rib-eye beef braised in massaman curry sauce; and tiger prawns baked with glass noodles, ginger, pork and seasonings.
Tortisimas
Next up is Mexican spot Tortisimas, which offers sandwiches, juices and smoothies, situated at 15021 E. Mississippi Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
The casual eatery features chorizo and chicken quesadillas, Mexican sausage with eggs, ham sandwiches with cheese and more.
Los Gordos Taqueria
Mexican spot Los Gordos Taqueria is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1034 S. Sable Blvd., four stars out of 53 reviews.
For breakfast, this spot serves up chilaquiles, crispy tortilla strips tossed in salsa and topped with cheese and two eggs. Other menu items include grilled quail served with rice, charro beans with a side of salsa and tortillas and baked pork ribs with barbecue sauce.
Article provided by Hoodline.