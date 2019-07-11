DENVER (CBS4) – A number of organizations have stepped up efforts to make Denver a host city for the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2026. The U.S. will host the soccer tournament — along with cities in Mexico and Canada — and if Denver is chosen the games would be played at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
Denver is one of 17 cities competing for 10 slots, and during a news conference on Thursday morning, Gov. Jared Polis pointed out that Denver holds an ace card.
“We’re the only city in the American Mountain West competing for the games. And if the tournament is desiring to really represent the continent, it’s important that we have that geographic diversity,” Polis said.
Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock unveiled a large soccer ball as they kicked off the campaign.
It’s estimated hosting the FIFA games would generate more than $300 million in economic activity for the region.
The final North American host cities aren’t expected to be announced until as late as 2021.
Because they are all hosting, the Canada, U.S. and Mexico teams will all automatically qualify for the tournament.