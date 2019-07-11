Denver Leaders Will Make A 2026 World Cup Announcement At Broncos Stadium ThursdayWith the U.S. women's World Cup victory fresh in our minds, a coalition of leaders in Denver is looking ahead to the men's World Cup in 2026.

Maverick McNealy Tees Off For Education FundingMaverick McNealy can certainly drive for show. Now he’s driving for Curriki to help those who are less fortunate.

Charlie Blackmon Homers, But AL Defeats NL In All-Star GameMajor League Baseball is on a record-shattering pace for homers this season, but no one came close to clearing the walls until Charlie Blackmon connected in the sixth to make it 2-1.

Jared Bednar Staying With Colorado Avalanche For 2 More YearsThe Colorado Avalanche’s post season playoff run seems to have paid off for head coach Jared Bednar.

Mural Immortalizes Coloradans Horan & Pugh: 'Women Empowering Women'Two Women’s World Cup champions, who are also Colorado natives, are featured prominently on a mural in the River North area of Denver.

AP Sources: Nuggets Acquire Jerami Grant From ThunderTwo people familiar with the situation say the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round draft pick.