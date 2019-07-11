(CBS4) – Two cinnamon colored black bears romped around in a remote Colorado pool as America celebrated the 4th of July last week. Dave Ruane had put up a camera in Jackson County in late June and checked it on July 5. He saw incredible video of bears undisturbed and free on a beautiful summer day.
“This is a nice spot I found,” Dave Ruane said.
The bears appear to be six months or less old, Ruane thinks, and healthy. The mother is mostly out of view in the video he shared with CBS4, but the big sow pops up in later portions of the video right nearby.
The drainage is in a part of the northern Colorado county where a half dozen pools are a great place for a bath and a drink.
“This one turned out to be remote and hard to get to,” said Ruane. “And it turned out great.”
Ruane has about a half dozen cameras he likes to put up to get a good look at wildlife.
“It gets you going,” he said.