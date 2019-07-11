Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora man is accused of stabbing and killing a man with a pocket knife last month. Authorities say Christopher Taylor, 32, stabbed Jerome Millard, who is the boyfriend of the mother of his children, the Aurora Sentinel reported.
Witnesses say the stabbing happened after the men got in a fight outside Taylor’s apartment on South Ivory Circle. Police say Taylor’s ex had already filed a protection order against him earlier this year.
Investigators later found a bloody knife in a shoebox in Taylor’s apartment.
Taylor is currently being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing on July 30.