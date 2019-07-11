Filed Under:Aurora News, Christopher Taylor, Jerome Millard


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora man is accused of stabbing and killing a man with a pocket knife last month. Authorities say Christopher Taylor, 32, stabbed Jerome Millard, who is the boyfriend of the mother of his children, the Aurora Sentinel reported.

Christopher Taylor (credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

Witnesses say the stabbing happened after the men got in a fight outside Taylor’s apartment on South Ivory Circle. Police say Taylor’s ex had already filed a protection order against him earlier this year.

Investigators later found a bloody knife in a shoebox in Taylor’s apartment.

Taylor is currently being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a motions hearing on July 30.

