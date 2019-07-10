  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Mt. Blanca, Tobin Fire, Wildfires


COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Some 30 firefighters and a helicopter will continue to battle a wildfire at the foot of Mount Blanca, near Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. The fire started Tuesday afternoon.

The estimated size of the Tobin Fire is about 10 acres. There is no containment on the fire.

The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office suspects that humans started the fire but the exact nature of how it started is still undetermined.

