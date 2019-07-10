Comments
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman and her three children who were reported missing from Mesa County have been located. The family was found in Evans after a citizen recognized them.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman and her three children who were reported missing from Mesa County have been located. The family was found in Evans after a citizen recognized them.
#Update: Everyone was found safe! Shiann Moore and her three children were found in Evans, CO after a citizen recognized them. More information -> https://t.co/mbA7WYWrRR
No more information is expected to be released. https://t.co/95GoZx8CZY
— Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) July 10, 2019