DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office approved a petition to recall Gov. Jared Polis on Monday. Dismiss Polis organizers and proponents have until Sept. 6 to collect more than 631,000 valid signatures in order to get the recall question on a ballot.
Polis has been in office for six months as of Monday making him eligible to be recalled, per state recall petition rules.
As Sept. 6 is a little more than two months away meaning signature gatherers will need to get more than 10,000 signatures a day for 60 days.
With that task in mind, petition organizers would most likely need to get even more to ensure they have enough valid signatures from Colorado voters.
According to the group’s statement of grounds to recall, they cite four bills the governor signed into law: a bill allowing Colorado to cast its presidential electoral votes for the winner of the national popular vote; another bill gives local governments more control over oil and gas drilling and changes the mission of state regulators of the industry; the third bill sets new requirements for sexual education curriculum in schools that teach it; and finally, the so-called Reg Flag bill which allows judges to order firearms be removed from those who are deemed a significant risk to themselves or others.