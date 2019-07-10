CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The state will care for a newborn after he was left at a fire station in Cañon City. Police say the teenage father dropped the baby off on Tuesday morning.
The one-day-old boy was taken to the hospital to be checked. Officials say he’s in perfect health.
The Fremont County Department of Human Services is now caring for the child.
Under the Colorado Safe Haven Law, the parents will not be charged.
“It allows people if they have some kind of problem in their life, if it’s an unwanted pregnancy, if there’s any kind of trouble wherever, they can make sure that child is protected instead of doing something unthinkable with the child,” said Shane Roberts, a spokesman for the Cañon City Fire Department.
Police say the teenager told them the child was left on his doorstep. They later determined he was the father.
Parents, under the law, can drop off babies who are 72-hours-old or younger at a hospital or a fire station without penalty.
