LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – The 2019 ESPY awards are taking place Wednesday night at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year, five Colorado athletes are nominated for awards.
Alpine skier and Eagle-Vail native Mikaela Shiffrin, 24, is up for Best Female Athlete of the Year.
Golden native Lindsey Horan, 25, is also up for the National Women’s Soccer League Player of the Year. She scored two goals in the World Cup and was named NWSL MVP in 2018.
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon was nominated for Best NHL Player. He helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Henry Cejudo went to Coronado High School and is nominated for Best MMA Fighter and Terence Crawford of Colorado Springs is up for Best Boxer.
The ESPY Awards air Wednesday at 6 pm MST on ABC.