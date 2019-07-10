



– Maverick McNealy can certainly drive for show. Now he’s driving for Curriki to help those who are less fortunate.

“How far can you carry your driver?”

“About 330 yards on a stock swing,” said McNealy and member of the Korn Ferry professional golf tour.

And the former top ranked amateur in the world also putts for dough. Literally!

“Every birdie I make is worth about $1,300,” added McNealy.

That’s because the 23-year-old tour pro and others are donating money for every birdie he makes to Curriki. An online, non-profit focused on making high-level education attainable for everybody.

“We’re looking to eliminate the education divide and give everyone, especially the less privileged and less advantaged the opportunity for that,” said McNealy who ranks as the 6th longest driver on the Korn Ferry Tour. “Why not make it free and available for everybody?”

And so far, Maverick has been a birdie-making machine averaging over four birdies a round.

“We’ve raised over $250,000,” said the former 3-time All American at Stanford.

“Did you ever think it would be that profitable?”

“My goal is $1 million, so I better start making more birdies or spread the word a lot more,” said McNealy.

Nothing would help Curriki more than Maverick winning this week at the Colorado Championship, securing his PGA tour card and taking his birdie-making mission to a much bigger stage.

LINK: Maverick McNealy’s Curriki Campaign