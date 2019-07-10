  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Some human forms made of Legos are attracting a lot of attention in downtown Denver. The Lego forms are sitting on benches at Republic Plaza.

(credit: CBS)

People stopped to pose with the Lego forms on Wednesday. They’re located on the 16th Street side of Republic Plaza at 370 17th Street.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s great that they can have these kinds of displays for the public and it really creates a lot of interest and buzz in the downtown area,” said Eric Ruhmann. “I think it’s awesome. I think they should do more stuff like this if they can.”

(credit: CBS)

Nathan Sawaya is the artist behind the figures. He said it took him back to playing with Legos as a child.

(credit: CBS)

“The viewer is encouraged to sit with the art, to feel it and even to converse with it,” Sawaya said in a statement.

(credit: CBS)

The Lego figures will stay there until Aug. 27.

