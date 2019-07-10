DENVER (CBS4)– Some human forms made of Legos are attracting a lot of attention in downtown Denver. The Lego forms are sitting on benches at Republic Plaza.
People stopped to pose with the Lego forms on Wednesday. They’re located on the 16th Street side of Republic Plaza at 370 17th Street.
“It’s great that they can have these kinds of displays for the public and it really creates a lot of interest and buzz in the downtown area,” said Eric Ruhmann. “I think it’s awesome. I think they should do more stuff like this if they can.”
Nathan Sawaya is the artist behind the figures. He said it took him back to playing with Legos as a child.
“The viewer is encouraged to sit with the art, to feel it and even to converse with it,” Sawaya said in a statement.
The Lego figures will stay there until Aug. 27.