  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Lauren Whitney

After a very small, quick cool down we will be heading back into the mid 90s on Thursday. High pressure is dominating the western side of the country, keeping Colorado on the dry side through at least Thursday.

Thursday we’ll head into the mid 90s for most of the Front Range and plains, with temperatures getting close to 100 on the far eastern plains. The Western Slope will be very toasty, with highs hitting the triple digits around Grand Junction.

On Friday, we’re still hot. Storm chances will start to creep back into Colorado. We’ll see a better chance for some rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Lauren Whitney

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s