



– The Denver International Airport is working to surprise visitors with creative ways to have fun and relax while passing through the airport. Through Labor Day, a pop-up park can be found in the airport’s plaza.

At Park on the Plaza, there are lounge chairs, corn hole and a mini golf course.

“We’ve always loved to surprise and delight our guests so whether they are arriving or departing, we want them to have an unexpected experience and what’s better than having a park at the airport,” explained Alex Renteria with DIA.

The 18-hole mini golf course is only open through July 14, but is free to anyone who wants to play. On Tuesday, the Lavender family landed at DIA only to find out their bus to Aspen wouldn’t be coming for hours.

“That was four hours where we were like what are we going to do,” explained Tanell Lavender. “I’m so grateful it’s even here. I actually didn’t know what I was going to do with the girls.”

The pop-up park and activities provide a chance for travelers to get outside for some fresh air, stretch and relieve some stress that traveling often times brings.

The airport even offers additional events outside. They host “Wellness Wednesdays” where passengers can participate in a free yoga or Zumba class on the lawn at 11:30 a.m. On Fridays, they have educational or family performances around the lunch hour.

“That’s our goal to create a space where passengers want to be,” Renteria said. “It’s not a stressful environment it one that excites them and maybe makes them want to stay a little bit longer.”

The mini golf course will open be through July 14. You can play between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The rest of the park will be open through Labor Day.

That’s at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal, pre-security.

LINK: DIA Events