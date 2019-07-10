Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing girl. Brianna Sharpe, 12, was last seen about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Littleton.
Investigators say Brianna went missing from the 6400 block of S. Parfet Way in a brown/tan SUV, possibly Audi.
The vehicle was driven by an unknown male wearing a blue shirt and tan pants.
Brianna is described as 4-foot-11, 110 pounds with brown hair and last seen wearing a white sundress. She may have dyed her hair black or possibly purple.
Anyone who sees Brianna or knows where she may be is asked to call 911.