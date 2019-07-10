Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Blasting caused a rock slide on Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon on Wednesday. The highway reopened at 5 p.m.
The road was closed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as part of regularly scheduled rock blasting. The slide happened during the full road closure about five miles into the canyon.
Copter4 flew over the rock slide where large boulders could be seen on the highway.
No one was injured in the slide. Blasting is expected to continue along the same stretch of highway on Thursday as scheduled.