Filed Under:Boulder Canyon, Highway 119

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Blasting caused a rock slide on Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon on Wednesday. The highway reopened at 5 p.m.

(credit: CDOT)

The road was closed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as part of regularly scheduled rock blasting. The slide happened during the full road closure about five miles into the canyon.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the rock slide where large boulders could be seen on the highway.

(credit: CBS)

No one was injured in the slide. Blasting is expected to continue along the same stretch of highway on Thursday as scheduled.

