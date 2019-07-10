Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arvada Fire Department wants to see your home evacuation plan. The winner will get a special gift basket from the department.
Submissions are now welcome to be made by children or families who have a home escape plan and can demonstrate that they’ve practiced it. The department is asking for a photo of your escape plan and a photo of your family at their evacuation meeting place. Email pio@arvadafire.com by July 24 to qualify.
A winner will be selected on July 26. The winners need to be available for photos with the department between July 29 and August 2.
Sample evacuation plans can be found here.