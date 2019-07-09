Filed Under:Englewood News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Englewood City Council will have another week to figure out how to fix the city’s sinkhole problem. Councilors delayed a vote on Monday night that would have approved emergency funding for repairs to its stormwater system.

Last week, heavy rain opened up a sinkhole at the corner of Santa Fe Drive and Oxford Avenue.

It’s the latest sinkhole to plague the area in the last few years. Some sinkholes have opened up under the roadway to swallow vehicles, including a Sheridan police SUV.

