VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail Ski Resort re-opened one of its gondolas after it was evacuated last week. A picture which CBS4 obtained appears to show bolts coming loose on one of the towers.
More than 70 people were evacuated on July 3 from the Eagle Bahn Gondola. All of whom are employees at the resort. Everyone got off safely.
Resort officials tell Vail Daily there was a problem with “certain bolts” on a lift tower.