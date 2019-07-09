Comments
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Person alert for a 27-year-old woman and three children. They say they haven’t been seen or heard from in days.
The family was reported missing on Monday night. They were last seen July 6 at a home on East Carolina Avenue in Fruita.
Investigators offered the following descriptions:
- Shiann Moore, 27, is a white female standing 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 125 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
- Lillie Faries, 10, is a white female standing 4-feet tall and weighing 60 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
- Timothy Pearce, 7, is a white male standing 3-feet tall, weighing 60 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
- Sabrina Pearce, 10 months, is a white female standing 2-feet tall, weighing 15 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair.
They are believed to be driving in a 2001 Silver Pontiac Grand Prix with a Colorado license plate GOA-169.
Details about the relation between Moore and the children was not released.
If you know where they are you’re asked to call police.