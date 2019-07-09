Filed Under:Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Mesa County News

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Person alert for a 27-year-old woman and three children. They say they haven’t been seen or heard from in days.

The family was reported missing on Monday night. They were last seen July 6 at a home on East Carolina Avenue in Fruita.

Shiann Moore (left) Lillie Faries (right) (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Investigators offered the following descriptions:

  • Shiann Moore, 27, is a white female standing 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 125 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
  • Lillie Faries, 10, is a white female standing 4-feet tall and weighing 60 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
  • Timothy Pearce, 7, is a white male standing 3-feet tall, weighing 60 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
  • Sabrina Pearce, 10 months, is a white female standing 2-feet tall, weighing 15 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Timothy Pearce (left) Sabrina Pearce (right) (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

They are believed to be driving in a 2001 Silver Pontiac Grand Prix with a Colorado license plate GOA-169.

Details about the relation between Moore and the children was not released.

If you know where they are you’re asked to call police.

